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Controversial Transgender Bill Passes Amid Protests: Definition Altered

The Lok Sabha passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026, redefining 'transgender person' and excluding some self-perceived identities. The move has sparked opposition, notably from Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who criticizes the lack of community consultation and highlights concerns over identity obliteration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:50 IST
Controversial Transgender Bill Passes Amid Protests: Definition Altered
Visual from Lok Sabha (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026 through a voice vote. This critical amendment, introduced by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, seeks to modify the criteria defining transgender individuals, a move that has sparked widespread debate.

The amended bill redefines 'transgender person' to include those with specific socio-cultural identities and congenital variations, notably excluding self-identified transgender individuals. The bill's statement of objects and reasons underscores the intention to solely protect those experiencing severe social exclusion due to biological factors beyond their control.

The passage of the bill met with opposition from various quarters, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressing disapproval over the bill's bypassing of the standing committee. Vadra emphasized the community's fears of identity erasure and the lack of ample consultation. Despite protests, the Lok Sabha adjourned until Wednesday, leaving the controversy to simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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