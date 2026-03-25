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Pentagon Prepares Major Military Build-Up in Middle East

The Pentagon plans to deploy thousands of U.S. Army soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. This decision, aligned with previous military escalations and despite diplomatic overtures, could intensify tensions amidst ongoing U.S.-Iran conflicts, affecting global markets and drawing mixed public reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:03 IST
Pentagon Prepares Major Military Build-Up in Middle East
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The Pentagon is set to deploy thousands of troops from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to sources cited by Reuters. This deployment signals a significant U.S. military build-up despite President Trump's expressed interest in negotiating a deal with Tehran to conclude ongoing hostilities.

The deployment details remain unspecified, including the exact location and timing of the arrival. However, sources confirm that the soldiers, currently based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are poised to reinforce potential future operations amidst escalating U.S.-Iran tensions.

This move follows the recent deployment of the USS Boxer with thousands of Marines to the region, contributing to the approximately 50,000 U.S. troops already stationed there, drawing mixed public opinion on the administration's handling of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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