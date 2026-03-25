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COSCO SHIPPING Lines Resumes Operations in the Middle East

COSCO SHIPPING Lines, a major global fleet operator based in Shanghai, has resumed accepting new cargo bookings destined for several Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. This move signals a rebound in shipping operations to these key economic regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:25 IST
COSCO SHIPPING Lines Resumes Operations in the Middle East
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai's COSCO SHIPPING Lines, a leading global fleet operator, announced the resumption of new cargo bookings. This update was issued to clients on Wednesday, marking a significant development in their shipping operations.

The company is now accepting general cargo containers destined for countries in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq. This move highlights a proactive step in expanding their logistical footprint in this strategic region.

The resumption of services to these crucial destinations could signal improving economic ties and demand within the Middle East, reaffirming COSCO SHIPPING Lines' position as a key player in global trade routes.

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