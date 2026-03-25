Fuel Crisis in Myanmar: Farmers Struggle Amid Scarcities
In Myanmar, farmers are facing severe fuel shortages due to global conflicts driving up oil prices. This crisis impacts their ability to maintain agricultural operations, affecting food supply. The nation's economy is strained by increased production costs and reliance on black market prices for essential resources.
In Myanmar, farmers like Win Zaw face daunting challenges as they struggle with severe fuel shortages that threaten their agricultural operations. These shortages stem from the global repercussions of ongoing conflicts, which have sharply increased oil prices, leaving domestic supplies scarce.
The economic instability is further exacerbated by the high costs of fuel, with prices reaching 3,800 kyat per litre by mid-March. Many farmers have turned to the black market to secure fuel at exorbitant prices, as the failure to harvest crops on time would result in devastation for their livelihoods.
This situation contributes to Myanmar being the world's fifth hungriest country, with a quarter of its population unable to secure enough food. As the government tries to manage the crisis with fuel rationing, farmers express worry about upcoming cultivation seasons, fearing continued disruptions and increased production costs will drive even more into hunger.
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