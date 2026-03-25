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High-Level Discussions: India's Defence Priorities Amid Global Tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a critical meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on the Border Roads Organisation to discuss infrastructure development and national security. Amid rising global tensions, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Lok Sabha, highlighting challenges due to conflicts in West Asia affecting trade and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:47 IST
High-Level Discussions: India's Defence Priorities Amid Global Tensions
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs a meeting (Photo/X@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led a key meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Wednesday. The discussions centered on expediting infrastructure development to bolster national security and enhance operational readiness. He shared insights about the meeting on X, emphasizing the importance of the deliberations on defence and strategic initiatives.

A day before, Singh chaired another review session in response to both global and regional security developments, assessing India's defence readiness. The high-profile meeting included top military officials like CDS General Anil Chauhan and DRDO Chairman Samir Kamat, reflecting the gravity of the discussions.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has reached its fourth week, severely disrupting trade routes, particularly through the critical Strait of Hormuz. The tensions, sparked by the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have led to military retaliations between Iran, Israel, and the US, affecting energy markets and global stability.

Amidst this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha outlining the tumultuous situation's potential impacts on India. He stressed that the conflict poses unprecedented economic, security, and humanitarian challenges. Modi highlighted India's significant dependency on the West Asian region for crude oil, gas, and trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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