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Emerging Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Tensions

Emerging market equities continued their rise as investors responded to reports of a possible U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Despite conflicting accounts of negotiations, market performance improved, with MSCI's index up 1.5%. Global tensions, rising energy prices, and central bank cautions are shaping economic strategies across affected nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:29 IST
Emerging Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Tensions
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Emerging market equities sustained their upward trend for a second day on Wednesday as investors considered reports of a potential ceasefire between Washington and Iran, marking a significant geopolitical and economic development.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated progress in talks with Iran, although Tehran denied direct negotiations, highlighting ongoing tensions. This uncertainty was reflected in stable emerging market currency gauges.

MSCI's index saw a 1.5% rise, its best gain in over two weeks, as governments grapple with energy price shocks. India's energy stocks are dependent on resolving Hormuz tensions, which is pivotal amid looming resource shortages. Meanwhile, European and Central Asian markets exhibit caution while contending with inflation and political uncertainties.

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