Oil Prices Surge: Global Recession Looms
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warns that oil prices could soar to $150 per barrel, potentially triggering a global recession if Iran continues to pose a threat post-conflict. The current geopolitical tensions have already caused significant disruptions to oil and LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has expressed concerns over escalating oil prices, predicting they could reach $150 a barrel, potentially instigating a global recession if Iran remains a significant threat even after the conflict ceases.
In a conversation on the BBC's Big Boss Interview podcast, Fink highlighted the persistent threats Iran poses to international trade and regional stability, particularly affecting the Gulf Cooperation Council region. The potential for oil prices to persist above $100, nearing $150, carries substantial economic ramifications, according to Fink.
Geopolitical tensions have caused substantial price volatility, with the recent US-Israeli conflict against Iran exacerbating the situation. However, hopes for de-escalation have emerged as the US proposed a 15-point peace plan, potentially easing the largest-ever disruption to global oil and LNG supplies routed through the critical Strait of Hormuz.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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