Political Rift Deepens Over West Asia Crisis Amidst Missed Meeting and Criticisms

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske expressed disapproval toward Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly not attending a crucial all-party meeting concerning the mounting conflict in West Asia. Mhaske described Gandhi's absence as 'unfortunate,' suggesting that he craves media spotlight by issuing statements against the Prime Minister.

Criticism of Gandhi continued as Mhaske argued that Gandhi merely vocalizes issues rather than attempting resolutions, accusing him of targeting the PM's efforts. In parallel, Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the necessity of the all-party meeting if it's a mere formality, urging for the Prime Minister's involvement in significant national dialogues.

The government-organized all-party discussion on West Asia, slated for March 25, comes amidst escalating strife. The conflict, sparked by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes, has disrupted trade routes and destabilized global markets. Efforts to strategize defense readiness were priorly reviewed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and key military personnel.