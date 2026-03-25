Rethinking the Petrodollar: Gulf States Question U.S. Security Value Amid Iran Conflict

The unfolding conflict in Iran has prompted a critical reassessment among Gulf states regarding the long-held reliance on the U.S. security umbrella. Strikes initiated by the U.S. and Israel have led to considerable missile and drone damage, casting doubt on the efficacy of their security arrangements with Washington.

Historically, Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have operated under a petrodollar bargain: U.S. protection in exchange for oil sales conducted in dollars. This relationship underpins the regional economies and their vast currency reserves. However, shifting global dynamics, including America's reduced dependency on Middle Eastern oil, are causing this arrangement to fray.

The region is now considering pivoting towards Asia, with economic ties to China and India becoming increasingly appealing. This possible shift could redefine the global energy and financial landscape, potentially triggering a move away from the petrodollar system toward alternatives denominated in yuan, rupees, or euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)