Hapag-Lloyd Faces Financial Waves Amid Iran Crisis

Hapag-Lloyd, a major container shipping firm, is grappling with substantial financial burdens in the wake of the Iran crisis, reportedly incurring additional weekly costs of $40 to $50 million.

According to CEO Rolf Habben Jansen, the company is struggling with elevated expenses related to fuel costs, insurance premiums, and container storage fees.

Jansen indicated that these additional costs are likely to be transferred to customers, as the company manages the financial impact of the ongoing situation.