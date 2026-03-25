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Hapag-Lloyd Faces Financial Waves Amid Iran Crisis

Hapag-Lloyd, a prominent container shipping company, is incurring additional weekly costs of $40 to $50 million due to the Iran crisis. CEO Rolf Habben Jansen highlighted expenses stemming from higher fuel costs, increased insurance premiums, and elevated container storage charges. Customers may soon bear the extra costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:56 IST
Hapag-Lloyd Faces Financial Waves Amid Iran Crisis
  • Country:
  • Germany

Hapag-Lloyd, a major container shipping firm, is grappling with substantial financial burdens in the wake of the Iran crisis, reportedly incurring additional weekly costs of $40 to $50 million.

According to CEO Rolf Habben Jansen, the company is struggling with elevated expenses related to fuel costs, insurance premiums, and container storage fees.

Jansen indicated that these additional costs are likely to be transferred to customers, as the company manages the financial impact of the ongoing situation.

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