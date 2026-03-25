Probe Unveils Rs 150 Crore Fixed Deposit Discrepancies in Panchkula Municipal Corporation

An FIR has been lodged to investigate nearly Rs 150 crore inconsistencies in the fixed deposit receipts of Panchkula Municipal Corporation held at Kotak Mahindra Bank. Filed by Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SVACB), the case highlights serious discrepancies between official records and bank statements.

Following the Haryana government's directive, the SVACB launched a detailed probe into the matter, raising concerns over possible financial irregularities by unnamed bank officials. The municipal corporation's records showed significant mismatches compared to the bank's, sparking allegations of cheating and conspiracy.

The FIR notes instances of additional, unrecorded accounts in Panchkula branch of the bank, intensifying scrutiny. Despite the bank claiming adherence to due processes, the mismatch has prompted a thorough verification by both municipal and financial authorities to ensure transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)