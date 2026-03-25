TMC's Banerjee Challenges BJP's Presence in Nandigram, Urges Focus on Development

In a rally ahead of the polls, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) influence in Nandigram, despite having a 'triple engine' with an MP, MLA, and support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Banerjee lamented the lack of development in the assembly constituency, urging trust in TMC's potential.

Highlighting the overwhelming turnout at 'Sebaashray,' a major health camp hosted by the TMC, Banerjee dismissed rumors and underscored the support of over 50,000 attendees. He called for increased efforts in traditionally weak booths for TMC, particularly those from the 2021 and 2024 elections.

Criticizing Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee questioned his contributions to development in Nandigram. He appealed to the public, especially women, to resist intimidation and pledged that with TMC's leadership, development would follow. Emphasizing non-violence, Banerjee accused BJP of fomenting communal division and stressed TMC's commitment to promoting Mamata Banerjee's governance and '10 Pledges.'

(With inputs from agencies.)