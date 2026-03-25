India's First National Biobank: A Breakthrough for Rare Genetic Disorders

In a groundbreaking development for the treatment of rare genetic disorders, a Gujarat-based institute has launched India's first national biobank dedicated to Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs), offering fresh hope for affordable diagnosis and effective treatment options. The biobank, located at FRIGE's Institute of Human Genetics in Ahmedabad, is the result of two decades of dedicated work and is supported by government funding.

The facility consolidates patient samples with extensive clinical data to help researchers identify genetic mutations, paving the way for cost-effective diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. As per Dr. Harsh Sheth, Associate Professor at the institute, the biobank holds data from over 530 patients and includes a variety of samples such as serum, plasma, and genomic DNA, along with detailed mutation records pertinent to LSDs, positioning it as a vital resource for research and patient care.

By integrating DNA data with clinical profiles, the biobank is instrumental in pinpointing disease-causing mutations and speeding up the development of local solutions. Researchers are diligently working on affordable diagnostic kits and advancing gene therapy methods with the backing of the Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission (GSBTM). Dr. Sheth emphasized the decade-old state-backed support which has been pivotal for lysosomal disorder research and the establishment of this national biobank.