Left Menu

India's First National Biobank: A Breakthrough for Rare Genetic Disorders

India's first national biobank for rare Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs) is established at FRIGE's Institute of Human Genetics in Ahmedabad. This facility aims to enhance diagnosis and treatment affordability through extensive research and data collection, supported by government funding and efforts towards indigenous solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:42 IST
India's First National Biobank: A Breakthrough for Rare Genetic Disorders
Gujarat-Based Biobank powers India's fight against rare diseases (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development for the treatment of rare genetic disorders, a Gujarat-based institute has launched India's first national biobank dedicated to Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs), offering fresh hope for affordable diagnosis and effective treatment options. The biobank, located at FRIGE's Institute of Human Genetics in Ahmedabad, is the result of two decades of dedicated work and is supported by government funding.

The facility consolidates patient samples with extensive clinical data to help researchers identify genetic mutations, paving the way for cost-effective diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. As per Dr. Harsh Sheth, Associate Professor at the institute, the biobank holds data from over 530 patients and includes a variety of samples such as serum, plasma, and genomic DNA, along with detailed mutation records pertinent to LSDs, positioning it as a vital resource for research and patient care.

By integrating DNA data with clinical profiles, the biobank is instrumental in pinpointing disease-causing mutations and speeding up the development of local solutions. Researchers are diligently working on affordable diagnostic kits and advancing gene therapy methods with the backing of the Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission (GSBTM). Dr. Sheth emphasized the decade-old state-backed support which has been pivotal for lysosomal disorder research and the establishment of this national biobank.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026