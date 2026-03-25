India's Diplomatic Success Amidst West Asia Conflict: Government Ensures Stability

In the wake of the West Asia conflict, the Indian Central government has expressed confidence in its ability to maintain stability, stating that there is no reason to panic as the situation remains under control. The assurance was provided during an all-party meeting, where political leaders were briefed on the country's response.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri offered detailed insights into India's strong diplomatic and strategic stance during the briefing. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the nation's robust energy security, citing adequate crude oil and LPG supplies. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reassured that India's refining capacity ensures uninterrupted supply chains for essential products.

In addressing security concerns, including reports of submarine activities, government officials clarified that any potential threats would be managed decisively. Evacuation plans for Indian citizens are in place, highlighting a proactive approach in ensuring safety. The meeting saw substantial political representation, though some opposition voices were notably absent.

(With inputs from agencies.)