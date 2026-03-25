India Unites: Political Fronts Align Over West Asia Tensions

In a significant political development, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday an understanding among all political parties in India, including the opposition, to present a united front in response to the current global tensions in West Asia. This consensus emerged after an all-party meeting focused on addressing the ramifications of the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Rijiju emphasized the government's commitment to addressing all concerns raised by opposition leaders, particularly regarding the impacts on India and the safety of its citizens. He expressed satisfaction with the meeting's outcome, highlighting the collaborative spirit among political entities in supporting any necessary government actions during this crisis.

The all-party meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and saw participation from senior leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Detailed briefings assured that India's energy security remains stable, and the government is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to safeguard national interests amid the unfolding crisis.