Jharkhand Introduces New Power Tariff Rates Amid Criticism

The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JSERC) has introduced a 6.12% increase in power tariffs, effective from next month. The new rates, however, shield domestic consumers utilizing up to 200 free electricity units.

For rural consumers exceeding 200 units, tariffs will rise to Rs 7.20 per unit from the previous Rs 6.70. Urban areas will see a change to Rs 7.40 per unit from Rs 6.85, effective April 1, as confirmed by JSERC chairman Justice (Retd) Navneet Kumar.

While the tariff for agriculture remains unchanged, commercial rates will increase by 50 paise in rural and 60 paise in urban zones. The Leader of Opposition, Babulal Marandi, has voiced concerns, suggesting the rise could weigh on consumers without free unit allowances.

(With inputs from agencies.)