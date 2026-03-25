Navigating the Strait: The Key to Global Market Stability

ADNOC's Group CEO Sultan Al Jaber has highlighted the importance of the Strait of Hormuz for maintaining stability in global markets. Speaking to U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Al Jaber stressed that free passage through this crucial strait is essential.

The current U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has severely impacted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for around 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas traffic. This disruption is causing significant supply challenges globally.

Efforts to ensure uninhibited passage through the strait may be necessary to stabilize the affected oil markets and avoid further economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)