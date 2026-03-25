Navigating the Strait: The Key to Global Market Stability
ADNOC's Group CEO Sultan Al Jaber emphasized to U.S. Vice President JD Vance that ensuring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz is critical to stabilizing global markets. The ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has significantly disrupted oil and liquefied natural gas shipments through the strait, impacting global supply.
ADNOC's Group CEO Sultan Al Jaber has highlighted the importance of the Strait of Hormuz for maintaining stability in global markets. Speaking to U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Al Jaber stressed that free passage through this crucial strait is essential.
The current U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has severely impacted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for around 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas traffic. This disruption is causing significant supply challenges globally.
Efforts to ensure uninhibited passage through the strait may be necessary to stabilize the affected oil markets and avoid further economic repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)