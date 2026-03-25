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Iran Weighs U.S. Proposal Amid Tensions: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War

Iran is considering a U.S. proposal to end the Gulf war, despite initially rejecting negotiations with the Trump administration. While publicly critical, some Iranian figures may be deliberating over the plan. Pakistan awaits a formal Iranian response as tensions remain high and global markets react to developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:50 IST
Iran Weighs U.S. Proposal Amid Tensions: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War
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Iran is cautiously reviewing a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in the Gulf, despite initial public dismissals by Tehran. A senior Iranian official hinted at deliberations over the 15-point peace plan, which Pakistan delivered on behalf of Washington.

Contrary to local media reports of a rejection, Pakistani sources revealed Iran has yet to provide a formal response, highlighting ongoing communication challenges. Senior officials indicated potential negotiations might occur in Pakistan or Turkey, though no dates have been confirmed.

Global markets responded optimistically to the prospect of diminished conflict, with equity markets rebounding and oil prices dipping. Meanwhile, tensions persist as both Iran and Israel exchange threats, and the Pentagon prepares to bolster U.S. military presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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