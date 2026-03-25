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EU Ministers Convene Virtual Meeting Amidst Middle East Conflict

Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, will join EU finance ministers this week to discuss responses to the Middle East conflict. The meeting aims to assess the impact on energy markets and the economy and to coordinate relief measures effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:07 IST
EU Ministers Convene Virtual Meeting Amidst Middle East Conflict
Fatih Birol

Fatih Birol, the leader of the International Energy Agency, is set to participate in a meeting with European Union finance ministers this week. This strategic meeting aims to craft possible responses to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as reported by Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

Birol will be briefing the virtual gathering on Friday. The meeting has been swiftly organized to evaluate the conflict's impact on energy markets and the broader economy, along with exploring how to improve coordination of relief measures, according to a senior EU official.

As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently verify this report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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