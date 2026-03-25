Navigating Hormuz: U.S. Closely Monitors Oil Tanker Routes

The U.S. is meticulously monitoring the flow of oil tankers through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Wednesday. The strait is a pivotal shipping corridor near Iran, critical for oil transport.

Despite the intensified surveillance, Leavitt acknowledged the absence of any definitive timeline for unhindered tanker movement through the strait, a situation closely connected to current military tensions in the region.

Leavitt remains optimistic about fuel price stabilization, crediting the Trump administration's focus on boosting domestic energy production as a factor mitigating potential supply disruptions and price hikes once the military situation in Iran de-escalates.