Trump’s Hard Stance: Tehran Must Accept Military Defeat

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, reinforcing that harsher reprisals will follow if Tehran does not acknowledge a military defeat. This statement was made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, emphasizing Trump's directness and readiness to intensify U.S. measures.

With the conflict entering its fourth week, countries like Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt have offered to mediate. Although Iran initially responded negatively to a U.S. proposal aimed at ending hostilities, a senior official disclosed ongoing reviews of the plan, signaling a window of negotiations remains open.

Amid circulating reports of a U.S.-initiated 15-point plan, Leavitt cautioned against taking all details at face value, citing inaccuracies. As diplomatic efforts continue, markets have shown signs of stabilization, reflecting hope for a resolution that could ease energy supply disruptions and inflation worries.