High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran's Deliberation Over U.S. Gulf War Proposal

Iran is carefully considering a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the conflict in the Gulf, according to a senior Iranian official's remarks on Wednesday. Although the initial response seemed negative, Tehran's hesitation to dismiss the plan entirely suggests a willingness to explore negotiations despite public disapproval of talks with the Trump administration.

Contradicting reports from Iran's Press TV about an outright rejection, Pakistani officials confirm Iran has not provided formal feedback yet. The proposal, delivered through Pakistan on behalf of Washington, includes conditions like halting uranium enrichment and missile program activities, aimed at easing global tensions and stabilizing energy markets.

Amidst these diplomatic overtures, regional military dynamics intensify; the Pentagon plans to dispatch more troops to the Gulf, and Iran threatens countermeasures if its territories face aggression. The ongoing hostilities underscore the fragile state of affairs, with significant implications for global security and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)