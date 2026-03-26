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Iran Considers U.S. Proposal Amid Middle East Turmoil

Iran is reviewing a U.S. proposal to end the Gulf war but refuses direct negotiations. The proposal demands Iran reduce its uranium stocks and curb its missile program. Meanwhile, global markets responded positively to the possibility of peace, though military actions continue to escalate on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 01:40 IST
Iran Considers U.S. Proposal Amid Middle East Turmoil
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Iran has acknowledged receiving a proposal from the U.S. aimed at ending the ongoing Gulf conflict, but the country's leadership has made it clear that they are not engaging in direct talks with Washington. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated readiness for negotiation if Iran's conditions are met, but stressed that current interactions do not equate to formal negotiations.

The proposed plan from President Trump includes demands for Iran to reduce its uranium reserves and curb its ballistic missile program, with specifics kept undisclosed by the White House. Anticipating resistance, a senior Israeli defense official expressed skepticism about Iran's compliance and voiced concerns about potential concessions from the U.S.

Despite the tension, the proposal led to a positive response in global equity markets and a decrease in oil prices, suggesting a potential end to the conflict could stabilize disrupted energy supplies. However, the Pentagon's deployment of additional troops to the Gulf suggests preparation for continuing military escalation, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the region.

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