Tensions Mount as Iran Reviews U.S. Peace Proposal Amid Escalating Conflict

Iran is cautiously reviewing a United States proposal aimed at ending the current war in the Gulf, even as it holds firm against direct negotiations with Washington, the Iranian Foreign Minister said Wednesday.

While Iranian officials publicly express skepticism over talks with the U.S., Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi conveyed a potential openness to negotiations if Iran's conditions, particularly involving Lebanon, are considered. The U.S. proposal, delivered via Pakistan, demands significant concessions from Tehran, including the dismantling of its nuclear and missile programs.

Despite differing views, regional tensions remain high with both U.S. and Israeli forces maintaining pressure through military strikes. Meanwhile, financial markets reacted positively to news of the proposal, as speculation rises over a possible resolution to the conflict affecting energy supplies globally.