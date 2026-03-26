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Asian Markets Waver Amid Middle East Tensions

Asian stocks experienced mixed trading as the dollar held strong, with investors wary of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Iran expressed a possible interest in negotiating an end to the current Gulf tensions, impacting global oil prices and inflation expectations, influencing market sentiment and currency standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 07:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 07:43 IST
Asian Markets Waver Amid Middle East Tensions
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Asian markets grappled with mixed performances on Thursday as the dollar remained strong. Investor caution underscored the impact of Middle Eastern tensions, with Iran considering a U.S. proposal to resolve the Gulf conflict, causing oil prices to rise sharply and reignite inflation concerns.

Japan's Nikkei saw a 0.6% increase in early trade while South Korean stocks dropped 1.2%. The Asia-Pacific region outside Japan experienced a 0.23% dip. The dollar sustained its position as a safe haven, predicted to achieve a 2% gain for the month.

Iran's recent comments suggest an openness to negotiate if certain demands are met. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures exceeded $100 a barrel, with expectations of structurally higher energy prices. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde indicated potential interest rate adjustments in response to persistent regional inflation.

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