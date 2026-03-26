Asian Markets Waver Amid Middle East Tensions

Asian markets grappled with mixed performances on Thursday as the dollar remained strong. Investor caution underscored the impact of Middle Eastern tensions, with Iran considering a U.S. proposal to resolve the Gulf conflict, causing oil prices to rise sharply and reignite inflation concerns.

Japan's Nikkei saw a 0.6% increase in early trade while South Korean stocks dropped 1.2%. The Asia-Pacific region outside Japan experienced a 0.23% dip. The dollar sustained its position as a safe haven, predicted to achieve a 2% gain for the month.

Iran's recent comments suggest an openness to negotiate if certain demands are met. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures exceeded $100 a barrel, with expectations of structurally higher energy prices. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde indicated potential interest rate adjustments in response to persistent regional inflation.