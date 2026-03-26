High-Stakes Moves: Global Energy and Trade Shifts

In a series of strategic maneuvers influencing global economic trends, several major developments were reported in the Financial Times. EDF's U.S. renewable assets are attracting interest from key players like KKR and LS Power as the French state-owned entity seeks to cut debt and revamp its focus on nuclear projects.

The owners of London's iconic Battersea Power Station have initiated talks about selling undeveloped land, amidst contentious valuation disputes. Such negotiations could lead to significant real estate transactions and shape the future of this historic site.

Meanwhile, the EU trade commissioner has sounded an alarm over the potential decline of the World Trade Organization, urging reforms to maintain its relevance. Additionally, Banca Monte dei Paschi's board has withdrawn the CEO's powers in a prelude to an upcoming critical shareholders' meeting, hinting at possible leadership changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)