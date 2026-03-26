Drone Strike Hits Turkish Oil Tanker Near Bosphorus

A Turkish crude oil tanker known as the Altura was hit by a drone approximately 15 nautical miles from Istanbul's Bosphorus strait, according to Turkish broadcaster NTV. The Sierra Leone-flagged vessel, originating from Russia's port of Novorossiysk, was carrying an estimated 1 million barrels of crude oil.

The ownership of the tanker is linked to the Turkish firm Besiktas, and the Altura is currently under European Union and British sanctions. It was reported that an explosion occurred on the ship's bridge when it was struck in the Black Sea, resulting in the engine room taking on water.

In response to the incident, the Altura requested assistance and both a Turkish coast guard vessel and an emergency response ship were dispatched to the scene. Fortunately, all personnel were reported safe and no casualties were recorded.

(With inputs from agencies.)