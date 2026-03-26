G7 Leaders to Discuss Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Global Tensions

The G7 meeting next week will see finance ministers, central bankers, and energy ministers engaging in crucial discussions concerning the potential release of strategic oil reserves. This information was confirmed by French trade minister Serge Papin during an interview with CNews/Europe 1 on Thursday.

The backdrop to these discussions is the escalating conflict with Iran, which has effectively blocked transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This blockade affects around 20% of the global energy supply, intensifying the urgency for coordinated action.

In response, International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries agreed on March 11 to release oil stocks from their strategic reserves. IEA chief Fatih Birol indicated that further releases could occur if circumstances demand, signaling a vigilant stance amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.