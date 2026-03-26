Turbulent Markets: China and Hong Kong Stocks React to Middle East Tensions

China and Hong Kong stocks took a hit on Thursday, with investors closely monitoring the unfolding conflict in the Middle East for its potential repercussions. The blue-chip CSI300 Index in China slid 1.3%, and the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 1.1%, highlighting market sensitivities to global political developments.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.9%, as declarations from prominent leaders added to the market's uncertainty. Donald Trump's comments pointed to Iran's eagerness for a resolution, while contradicting messages from Iran suggested otherwise, leading to a state of market volatility.

While major indexes faced declines, energy stocks showed a modest gain of 0.9%. In contrast, tech sectors like cloud computing suffered sharper losses, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech index plunging 3.3%. Analysts from Goldman Sachs maintained an optimistic outlook on Chinese stocks, despite the geopolitical tension's impact on energy price dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)