War in Iran Sparks Supply Chain Chaos Across Asia

From beer to cosmetics, the Iran war has unleashed supply chain chaos across Asia, affecting numerous industries by soaring prices and shortages. Companies are facing unprecedented challenges, with many already feeling the crunch.

Choi Gun-soo, manager of a South Korean factory producing plastic films, said raw materials' prices surged by 50%, and some suppliers ran out of stock entirely. As the crisis escalates, Choi warns of critical weeks ahead, and the factory has drastically cut production.

The Strait of Hormuz is crucial as it accounts for a significant portion of global oil transit. Asia, heavily reliant on Middle Eastern oil, is acutely vulnerable to disruptions, with oil derivatives shortages hitting the region. Companies across sectors, such as food and cosmetics, are scrambling to secure supplies, while consumers begin stockpiling essentials.