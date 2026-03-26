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Gujarat's Green Revolution: Transforming Waste into Wealth

Gujarat's Bio-CNG model, inspired by PM Modi's Waste to Wealth vision, is being adopted nationally. The Banas plant converts cow dung into fuel and fertiliser, boosting rural economy and reducing CO2 emissions. The state's Rs 60 crore investment aims to establish more such plants, enhancing sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:16 IST
Gujarat's Green Revolution: Transforming Waste into Wealth
Gujarat Government allocate Rs 60 crore in state budget to promote Bio-CNG plants (Photo/GujaratCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Waste to Wealth' vision and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Gujarat's innovative development model is setting a national standard. The Banas Bio-CNG plant, pioneered by Banas Dairy, transforms organic waste into clean fuel and fertiliser, inspiring nearly 15 states to replicate this sustainable approach.

Recognising the initiative's potential, the Gujarat Government has prioritized the Bio-CNG sector in its budget. Led by the Chief Minister, the state has allocated Rs 60 crore to develop new plants through cooperative milk societies, aiming to establish the dairy industry as a clean energy hub and boost rural self-reliance.

The success of the Banas Bio-CNG plant, operational for six years with a 40-tonne daily capacity, has prompted plans for five more plants in Banaskantha. These facilities process up to 100 tonnes of dung daily, showcasing the harmony between ecological preservation, farmer prosperity, and industrial growth.

Supporting 400-450 farming families, the plants pay Rs 1 per kg of dung, aiding local economies. Additionally, the diversified revenue model yields biogas and fertilisers, generating substantial income and demonstrating Gujarat's commitment to sustainable practices in tackling climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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