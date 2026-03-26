Drone Strike Rocks Crude Oil Tanker in Black Sea

A marine drone targeted a crude oil tanker departing from Russia, causing an explosion in the Black Sea near Istanbul's Bosphorus strait, according to Turkey's transportation minister. This incident is among several recent occurrences involving Western-sanctioned vessels linked to Russia.

Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu reported that all 27 crew members aboard the Altura were safe, with the coastguard dispatched to secure the vessel situated about 18 nautical miles from the Bosphorus. The attack, apparently aimed at crippling the engine room, took place outside Turkish territorial waters.

The European Union and Britain have sanctioned the ship, which was carrying about 1 million barrels of crude oil. As tensions in the Black Sea persist, Turkey's defense ministry has heightened drone surveillance in the area, responding to the growing threats posed by their deployment amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)