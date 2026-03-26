Left Menu

Britain's Bold Move: Reviving Teesside's CO2 Production Amid Global Tensions

The UK government has announced a £100 million initiative to restart biogenic CO2 production at a Teesside plant to counteract shortages potentially caused by the Iran war. The Ensus facility, part of the Sudzucker Group, was previously shut due to competition from cheaper U.S. imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:16 IST
Britain's Bold Move: Reviving Teesside's CO2 Production Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In response to potential carbon dioxide shortages due to the Iran conflict, Britain has announced a significant investment of £100 million ($133.5 million) to recommence biogenic CO2 production at a Teesside plant. This critical move is aimed at stabilizing essential supply chains.

The plant, operated by Ensus, had ceased operations in September due to competitive pressures from U.S. bioethanol imports, following a tariff agreement with then U.S. President Donald Trump. CO2 from this facility is essential across various sectors, including food manufacturing and healthcare.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle emphasized the urgency of this measure to safeguard key UK industries, such as food production and healthcare. With support from CropEnergies, Ensus aims to fully operationalize soon, strengthening the nation's CO2 resilience amid global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Energy Dilemma: Climate Ambitions vs. Geopolitical Realities

Europe's Energy Dilemma: Climate Ambitions vs. Geopolitical Realities

 Global
2
EU Cracks Down on Adult Platforms for Child Safety Breaches

EU Cracks Down on Adult Platforms for Child Safety Breaches

 Global
3
India's Emergence as a Hub for Sovereign AI Cloud in Geopolitical Uncertainty

India's Emergence as a Hub for Sovereign AI Cloud in Geopolitical Uncertaint...

 India
4
NATO's Economic Surge: Europe and Canada's Defence Spending Spike by 20% in 2025

NATO's Economic Surge: Europe and Canada's Defence Spending Spike by 20% in ...

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026