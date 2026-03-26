Britain's Bold Move: Reviving Teesside's CO2 Production Amid Global Tensions
The UK government has announced a £100 million initiative to restart biogenic CO2 production at a Teesside plant to counteract shortages potentially caused by the Iran war. The Ensus facility, part of the Sudzucker Group, was previously shut due to competition from cheaper U.S. imports.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In response to potential carbon dioxide shortages due to the Iran conflict, Britain has announced a significant investment of £100 million ($133.5 million) to recommence biogenic CO2 production at a Teesside plant. This critical move is aimed at stabilizing essential supply chains.
The plant, operated by Ensus, had ceased operations in September due to competitive pressures from U.S. bioethanol imports, following a tariff agreement with then U.S. President Donald Trump. CO2 from this facility is essential across various sectors, including food manufacturing and healthcare.
Business Secretary Peter Kyle emphasized the urgency of this measure to safeguard key UK industries, such as food production and healthcare. With support from CropEnergies, Ensus aims to fully operationalize soon, strengthening the nation's CO2 resilience amid global economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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