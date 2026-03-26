U.S. Boosts Energy Supply to Taiwan Amid Global Shortages
The United States is increasing its supply of crude oil and liquefied natural gas to Taiwan. This move aims to alleviate the impact of disruptions in the global commodity supply chain, as confirmed by Raymond Greene, director of the American Institute in Taiwan during an address to business executives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:15 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
The United States is set to increase shipments of crude oil and liquefied natural gas to Taiwan. This strategic decision comes in response to the ongoing disruptions in the global commodity supply chain.
Raymond Greene, the director of the American Institute in Taiwan, announced the move during a dinner with American business executives in Taipei.
Greene emphasized America's commitment to supporting Taiwan's energy needs across various sources and technologies, highlighting the strength of U.S.-Taiwan relations amid global challenges.
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