Ratul Puri Leads Hindustan Power's 5 GW Clean Energy Drive

India's energy sector is witnessing a major transformation, fueled by a pressing need for sustainability and energy security. At the forefront is Hindustan Power, led by Ratul Puri, which plans to build a 5 GW energy portfolio by 2028.

This initiative aligns with India's national goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. Hindustan Power's strategy integrates both renewable and transitional energy assets, focusing on solar and energy storage systems to ensure scalability and reliability.

The company has a proven track record, having launched India's first 5 MW solar plant in 2010 and consistently expanding its capacity. This ambitious target not only addresses environmental imperatives but also taps into economic opportunities in the energy sector.