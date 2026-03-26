Ratul Puri Leads Hindustan Power's 5 GW Clean Energy Drive
Under Ratul Puri's leadership, Hindustan Power aims for a 5 GW energy portfolio by 2028, focusing on clean energy integration and scalability. Aligning with India's 500 GW non-fossil fuel target by 2030, the company emphasizes solar and energy storage systems, showcasing its commitment to sustainable economic growth and energy reliability.
- Country:
- India
India's energy sector is witnessing a major transformation, fueled by a pressing need for sustainability and energy security. At the forefront is Hindustan Power, led by Ratul Puri, which plans to build a 5 GW energy portfolio by 2028.
This initiative aligns with India's national goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. Hindustan Power's strategy integrates both renewable and transitional energy assets, focusing on solar and energy storage systems to ensure scalability and reliability.
The company has a proven track record, having launched India's first 5 MW solar plant in 2010 and consistently expanding its capacity. This ambitious target not only addresses environmental imperatives but also taps into economic opportunities in the energy sector.