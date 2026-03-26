Middle East Conflict: European Retailers Brace for Sticker Shock

European retailers, including H&M and Co-op, have issued warnings about the impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on consumer prices and demand. With crude oil prices surging past $100 per barrel, transportation costs are rising, which may lead to increased inflationary pressure on already strained consumers.

H&M CEO Daniel Erver expressed concerns over continued high energy prices driving up costs. British retailer Next anticipates price increases, projecting added expenses of up to £15 million due to fuel and freight costs linked to the conflict. If prolonged, similar disruptions could lead to significant price rises in manufactured goods.

Despite current spending resilience, fears over consumer confidence loom large in Europe. Retail sales are plunging, and sentiment in Germany and Italy has worsened. The ongoing conflict threatens to affect global supply chains, impacting sales of everything from fashion to food items.

(With inputs from agencies.)