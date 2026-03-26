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EU Advances U.S. Trade Agreement Amid Tariff Controversies

The EU lawmakers have progressed with legislation on a trade deal with the U.S., despite concerns following Trump's tariff threats. The deal includes safeguards to ensure U.S. compliance, aiming to reduce import duties on U.S. industrial goods while monitoring U.S. responses to previously agreed terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:49 IST
EU Advances U.S. Trade Agreement Amid Tariff Controversies
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The European Union lawmakers moved forward with legislation on Thursday as part of the bloc's trade agreement with the United States, ending months of speculation following President Donald Trump's tariff threats and additional import levies.

The EU assembly approved the measure by a vote of 417 to 154, with 71 abstentions. However, they included provisions such as a potential suspension clause reflecting worries that the U.S. might not honor the Turnberry deal made last July. Lawmakers urged that the U.S. remove the 50% duties placed after the Turnberry agreement on steel and aluminum products like wind turbines and motorcycles.

With the European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic describing the vote as a "crucial step," the U.S. Mission to the EU welcomed the decision. Parliament is considering further negotiations and discussions to finalize the details, with the final EU lawmakers' approval vote expected by June.

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