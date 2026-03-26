Ripple Effects: How Middle East Conflict Spurs Price Hikes Across Europe
European retailers caution that extended Middle East conflict may elevate prices and weaken consumer demand. Companies like H&M and Next foresee increased costs due to soaring crude prices and supply chain disruptions. Despite rising inflationary pressures, consumer confidence remains fragile yet steady, with a cautious outlook on future pricing.
On Thursday, European retailers issued stark warnings that a protracted Middle East conflict could lead to higher prices and reduced consumer demand, impacting companies such as H&M and Co-op.
The conflict, which has persisted for over a month, has caused crude oil prices to spike beyond $100 per barrel, raising transportation costs and disrupting global trade. H&M CEO Daniel Erver highlighted the inflationary threat from ongoing high energy prices.
Despite market uncertainty, companies like Next anticipate minor price rises in the short term, with a more significant impact if the conflict continues. As retailers navigate these challenges, consumer sentiment in Europe and Asia appears increasingly fragile.
ALSO READ
India's Fiscal Landscape Under Siege: The Impact of Soaring Crude Prices
DPIIT Partners with KRAFTON India to Power Next-Gen Startups in Gaming, AI, and Digital Entertainment
The BBC says former Google executive Matt Brittin will be the UK broadcaster's next director-general, reports AP.
Jumanji Saga Continues: Anticipating the Next Adventure
DPIIT Partners Razorpay to Power Next-Gen Startups; ‘Startup Sahayak’ Platform Launched