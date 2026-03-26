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Ripple Effects: How Middle East Conflict Spurs Price Hikes Across Europe

European retailers caution that extended Middle East conflict may elevate prices and weaken consumer demand. Companies like H&M and Next foresee increased costs due to soaring crude prices and supply chain disruptions. Despite rising inflationary pressures, consumer confidence remains fragile yet steady, with a cautious outlook on future pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:01 IST
Ripple Effects: How Middle East Conflict Spurs Price Hikes Across Europe

On Thursday, European retailers issued stark warnings that a protracted Middle East conflict could lead to higher prices and reduced consumer demand, impacting companies such as H&M and Co-op.

The conflict, which has persisted for over a month, has caused crude oil prices to spike beyond $100 per barrel, raising transportation costs and disrupting global trade. H&M CEO Daniel Erver highlighted the inflationary threat from ongoing high energy prices.

Despite market uncertainty, companies like Next anticipate minor price rises in the short term, with a more significant impact if the conflict continues. As retailers navigate these challenges, consumer sentiment in Europe and Asia appears increasingly fragile.

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