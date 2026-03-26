Ripple Effects: How Middle East Conflict Spurs Price Hikes Across Europe

On Thursday, European retailers issued stark warnings that a protracted Middle East conflict could lead to higher prices and reduced consumer demand, impacting companies such as H&M and Co-op.

The conflict, which has persisted for over a month, has caused crude oil prices to spike beyond $100 per barrel, raising transportation costs and disrupting global trade. H&M CEO Daniel Erver highlighted the inflationary threat from ongoing high energy prices.

Despite market uncertainty, companies like Next anticipate minor price rises in the short term, with a more significant impact if the conflict continues. As retailers navigate these challenges, consumer sentiment in Europe and Asia appears increasingly fragile.