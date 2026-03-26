Left Menu

Argentina's Energy Boom: Doubling Down on LNG and Oil

Argentina's energy exports, led by liquefied natural gas (LNG), might soar to $50 billion annually by 2031, propelled by considerable investments. The country's oil output could reach 1 million barrels per day by year-end, according to YPF CEO Horacio Marin at Houston's energy conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:32 IST
Argentina's Energy Boom: Doubling Down on LNG and Oil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Argentina is poised for a tremendous surge in energy exports, potentially hitting $50 billion per year by 2031. The driving force behind this growth is projected to be the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to Horacio Marin, the CEO of YPF, Argentina's state-run oil and gas producer.

Speaking at an energy conference in Houston, Marin revealed that an estimated $130 billion in investments is anticipated by 2031 for the development of Argentina's crude oil, LNG, and transport infrastructure, particularly focusing on the Vaca Muerta region.

Additionally, Marin projected that Argentina's current oil production, which stands at 900,000 barrels per day, could increase to 1 million barrels per day by the end of December, marking a significant milestone for the nation's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Proposes 15-Point Plan to Iran Amid Talks

U.S. Proposes 15-Point Plan to Iran Amid Talks

 Global
2
Argentina Declares CJNG as Terrorist Group: Implications and Reactions

Argentina Declares CJNG as Terrorist Group: Implications and Reactions

 Global
3
Bomb Threats Trigger High Alert in Jharkhand Courts

Bomb Threats Trigger High Alert in Jharkhand Courts

 India
4
Chhota Bheem Powers Voter Awareness in Howrah

Chhota Bheem Powers Voter Awareness in Howrah

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026