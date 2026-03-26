Argentina's Energy Boom: Doubling Down on LNG and Oil

Argentina is poised for a tremendous surge in energy exports, potentially hitting $50 billion per year by 2031. The driving force behind this growth is projected to be the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to Horacio Marin, the CEO of YPF, Argentina's state-run oil and gas producer.

Speaking at an energy conference in Houston, Marin revealed that an estimated $130 billion in investments is anticipated by 2031 for the development of Argentina's crude oil, LNG, and transport infrastructure, particularly focusing on the Vaca Muerta region.

Additionally, Marin projected that Argentina's current oil production, which stands at 900,000 barrels per day, could increase to 1 million barrels per day by the end of December, marking a significant milestone for the nation's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)