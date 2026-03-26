Poland's Bold Move to Slash Fuel Taxes Amid Global Crisis

In an effort to mitigate soaring fuel costs exacerbated by the ongoing Iran conflict, Poland has announced significant fiscal measures including a cut in VAT on fuel from 23% to 8%, alongside a maximum retail price cap.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk disclosed these initiatives on Thursday, which are expected to be welcomed by consumers but have already sent shares of state-controlled refiner Orlen plummeting by over 6%.

As governments across Europe scramble to alleviate the economic impact, Poland will also explore a windfall tax on energy companies and consider imposing higher prices for foreign drivers, following Slovakia's model.