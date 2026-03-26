New Era of Nuclear Assurance: Admiral Takes Command

Admiral Richard Correll, poised to lead U.S. Strategic Command, affirmed the safety and reliability of the nation's nuclear stockpile during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. He endorsed findings by the Energy Department and Pentagon that no nuclear warhead tests are necessary.

Correll highlighted the existing capabilities and extensive testing measures that provide assurance of the arsenal's efficacy, underlining the nation's comprehensive monitoring practices.

The admiral's assurances come as part of his nomination process, marking a pivotal moment in nuclear defense strategy leadership.