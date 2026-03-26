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New Era of Nuclear Assurance: Admiral Takes Command

Admiral Richard Correll, nominated to lead U.S. Strategic Command, asserted that the nation's nuclear arsenal is safe and efficient. The Energy Department and Pentagon agree there's no need for warhead tests, with current safeguards and monitoring ensuring reliability. Correll assured ongoing vigilance in a Senate hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:55 IST
New Era of Nuclear Assurance: Admiral Takes Command
  • Country:
  • United States

Admiral Richard Correll, poised to lead U.S. Strategic Command, affirmed the safety and reliability of the nation's nuclear stockpile during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. He endorsed findings by the Energy Department and Pentagon that no nuclear warhead tests are necessary.

Correll highlighted the existing capabilities and extensive testing measures that provide assurance of the arsenal's efficacy, underlining the nation's comprehensive monitoring practices.

The admiral's assurances come as part of his nomination process, marking a pivotal moment in nuclear defense strategy leadership.

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