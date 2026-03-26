Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tensions and Energy Shock Fears
The dollar remained strong against major currencies as Middle East tensions escalated, raising concerns of an extended energy shock. Investor caution grew, leading to heightened safe-haven demands. Despite market fluctuations, the Federal Reserve had room to maintain stable rates amid inflation risks. European Central Bank and Bank of England policy shifts are anticipated.
The dollar showcased resilience against major global currencies on Thursday, driven by escalating Middle East tensions that stirred concerns of a prolonged energy shock, subsequently increasing the demand for safe-haven assets. Investors remained cautious, reflected in falling stock markets and rising oil prices.
Key economic indicators such as higher U.S. jobless claims still depicted a stable labor market, allowing the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady while monitoring war-related inflation risks. Diplomatic uncertainties seemed to limit investor confidence, contributing to the dollar's strengthening.
Policy moves from central banks remain under scrutiny. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are poised to adjust interest rates if inflation risks amplify. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar gained marginally against both the euro and yen while negotiations continue amid geopolitical strains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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