Haryana Electricity Rates: A Farmer's Relief

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has unveiled the tariff order for 2026-27, offering a sigh of relief to farmers across Haryana. This order ensures that farmers will continue to pay the heavily subsidized rate of 10 paise per unit for electricity used for tubewell connections, in line with provisions under the Electricity Act, 2003.

Despite a rise in the overall cost of power supply from Rs 7.35 to Rs 7.48 per unit, the state government has committed to providing an additional subsidy of Rs 1,088.61 crore. This brings the total subsidy allocation to a substantial Rs 7,870.32 crore for the year, a notable increase from the previous Rs 6,781.71 crore.

Forecasts indicate that 10,686.64 million units of electricity are set aside for agriculture in 2026-27, compared to last year's 9,304.27 million units. While the total power supply cost to farmers is estimated at Rs 7,993.61 crore, a mere Rs 123.30 crore will be recovered from farmers. The balance will be covered by the state, keeping electricity rates stable and benefiting over 83 lakh users state-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)