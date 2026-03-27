White House's Unilateral Action Plan for TSA Funding
The White House is considering acting independently to fund Transportation Security Administration officers if the U.S. Senate doesn't swiftly agree on a Department of Homeland Security budget deal, according to sources reported by the Washington Post.
- Country:
- United States
The White House is exploring the possibility of unilaterally ensuring that Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers receive their paychecks. This course of action is considered as the U.S. Senate struggles to swiftly finalize a budget agreement for the Department of Homeland Security.
The Washington Post, citing insiders familiar with the ongoing discussions, reported on Thursday that the administration is contemplating this move to avoid potential disruption at airports across the nation.
With the budget deal hanging in the balance, the White House's deliberation over unilateral funding underscores the critical nature of keeping TSA operations running smoothly amidst legislative gridlock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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