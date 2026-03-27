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Market Turmoil: Iran Conflict Sparks Fears and Market Correction

Wall Street's main indexes dropped sharply, with the Nasdaq confirming a correction as investors worried about the Iran conflict. Oil prices soared due to war-related disruptions, adding to inflation fears. The technology sector led the decline, while energy was the biggest gainer amid uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 01:33 IST
Market Turmoil: Iran Conflict Sparks Fears and Market Correction
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Wall Street's major indexes fell sharply Thursday, with the Nasdaq confirming a correction as investors reacted to escalating tensions in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Oil prices soared, compounding inflation concerns.

President Trump insisted Iran must negotiate or face continued hostility, even suggesting U.S. control of Iranian oil. An Iranian official labeled U.S. proposals unfair, fueling heightened uncertainty that led to a 4.6% increase in U.S. crude futures and a 5.7% surge in Brent futures.

Market gains from the prior day were erased, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.74% and the Nasdaq Composite declining 2.34%, while uncertainty around the 'fog of war' drove investors to sell equities. Technology stocks took a hit, with Nvidia leading declines, as energy was the only sector to see gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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