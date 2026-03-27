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World Bank Steps Up Amid Middle East Crisis

The World Bank Group announced support for governments affected by the Middle East conflict, addressing energy cost spikes through policy financing. Ready to offer financial relief, expertise, and backing for job preservation, the bank leverages crisis response tools and aims to ensure continuity in trade and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 01:55 IST
World Bank Steps Up Amid Middle East Crisis
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The World Bank Group announced on Thursday its commitment to assist governments facing challenges due to the Middle East conflict, including rising energy costs, through fast-disbursing policy financing instruments.

The development lender emphasized its preparedness to provide immediate financial relief, policy guidance, and private sector support to maintain jobs and economic growth. 'Our goal is immediate relief utilizing our active portfolio, crisis tools, and pre-arranged financing,' stated the World Bank Group.

Transitioning towards fast-executing instruments founded on sound policies will support recovery efforts. The World Bank will offer firms necessary liquidity and trade finance, akin to its response to the pandemic by offering hundreds of billions in relief for policy reforms. Shipping disruptions affecting energy, fertilizers, and critical agricultural inputs remain a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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