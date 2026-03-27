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UK Finance Minister Rallies Banks Amid Middle East Conflict Impact

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, meets with major banks to discuss the effects of the Middle East conflict on households and small businesses. Discussions focused on rising energy costs, expiring mortgage deals, and the Mortgage Charter, offering temporary relief and bespoke support to affected borrowers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 02:33 IST
UK Finance Minister Rallies Banks Amid Middle East Conflict Impact

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, took proactive measures on Thursday by convening a meeting with the nation's top financial institutions. This meeting aimed to address the potential economic repercussions of the ongoing Middle East conflict on UK households and small businesses.

Among those present were Lloyds, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest, Santander, Barclays, and HSBC. Reeves emphasized the economic threats posed by rising energy costs resulting from the conflict and received commitments from lenders to help 1.6 million customers whose mortgage rates are set to expire by the end of the year.

The Treasury highlighted a reaffirmation of the Mortgage Charter, allowing borrowers more flexibility in managing their loans. Temporary options include switching to interest-only payments, with safeguards ensuring these changes do not impact credit scores. The majority of mortgages remain on fixed rates, providing some insulation against immediate market volatility.

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