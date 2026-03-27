Tensions Rise Between U.S. and Iran Amidst Negotiations

President Donald Trump announced a 10-day halt in U.S. attacks on Iran's energy plants, following Tehran's request, while negotiations with Iran were said to proceed positively. However, Iranian officials dismissed a U.S. ceasefire proposal, labeling it biased. Despite this, diplomacy between the nations has not been fully terminated.

The ongoing war, now nearly a month long, has caused significant disruptions in shipping, pushing oil prices up dramatically. U.S. and Iranian tensions peaked as Iran retaliated against U.S. and Israeli strikes by targeting allied bases and effectively blocking Middle Eastern fuel exports via the key Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, during a White House meeting, warned Iran of severe consequences if demands were not met, including ending Tehran's nuclear program. Meanwhile, indirect talks, facilitated by intermediaries including Pakistan, remain challenging with demands from Iran becoming more stringent, amid continued missile exchanges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)