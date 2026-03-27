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Homeland Security Contract Controversy: An Inside Look

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's inspector general is investigating contract solicitations and handling, involving former Secretary Kristi Noem and her aide Corey Lewandowski. CNN reported the probe citing sources knowledgeable about the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:19 IST
Homeland Security Contract Controversy: An Inside Look
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The inspector general of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has initiated an investigation into the processes surrounding contract solicitation and handling within the department.

This inquiry includes looking into the roles of former Secretary Kristi Noem and her aide Corey Lewandowski, according to sources familiar with the matter.

As reported by CNN on Thursday, the investigation aims to scrutinize potential irregularities in the contracting processes, bringing to light questions of governance and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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