Trump's Ten-Day Attack Pause: A Diplomatic Gamble with Iran

President Donald Trump declared a 10-day suspension in attacks against Iran's energy facilities, asserting that negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are proceeding well. The U.S. President's decision came amidst criticisms from an Iranian official, labeling American suggestions to end the ongoing conflict as biased.

The conflict, which has resulted in mass casualties and significant global economic disruption, commenced following the collapse of discussions surrounding Tehran's nuclear program. Trump, speaking from the White House, implied further pressure if a settlement isn't reached, later communicating via social media about the attack halt until April 6, 2026.

Despite Trump's optimistic stance about current negotiations, Iran has maintained aggressive actions against U.S. and Israeli targets, affecting the energy trade through the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. has proposed a 15-point settlement plan conveyed by mediators, sparking complex diplomatic interactions involving multiple nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)